South Korea: Automotive designer Park Chan-hwi talks about his experience in Europe and his connection with Italy

November 7, 2024_ Park Chan-hwi, a South Korean automotive designer, has published an essay titled “Ddan Saengak” that explores his life and inspirations after 17 years in Europe. Currently the chief designer at electric car startup NIO’s European design center, Park shares anecdotes about his career, including his experience as the first Korean designer to work for Pininfarina, famous for designing Ferraris. The book offers a unique look into the daily life of a designer, highlighting the importance of everyday objects like pencils and coffee in the creative process. The news was reported by heypop.kr, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the world of automotive design. Park also reflects on the differences between Italian and German design, highlighting how Italy continues to be a beacon of creativity in the industry.