South Korea: Average Income to Increase by 6.42% by 2025, Welfare to Be Strengthened

August 20, 2024_ The South Korean government announced a 6.42% increase in the average income for 2025, the highest ever, to expand support for the most vulnerable segments of the population. This increase will be accompanied by a spending plan of about 20 trillion won, intended to support low-income groups and small businesses. In addition, the government plans to purchase 7,500 homes affected by rental fraud and increase the budget for food vouchers in traditional markets. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens and stimulating the economy through targeted investments. The plan also includes a significant strengthening of research and development in the field of advanced technologies, with the aim of strengthening the country's economic competitiveness.