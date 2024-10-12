Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Bank of Korea cuts interest rate to 3.25% to stimulate economy

October 11, 2024_ The Bank of Korea announced a 0.25 percentage point cut in its interest rate from 3.50% to 3.25%, marking the first decrease in...

12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ The Bank of Korea announced a 0.25 percentage point cut in its interest rate from 3.50% to 3.25%, marking the first decrease in more than three years. The move was made in response to falling inflation and slowing household loan growth, creating room for a more expansionary monetary policy. Governor Lee Chang-yong emphasized that price stability and household debt regulation were key factors in the move. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting concerns about the economic recovery and risk management of household debt and the real estate market. The Bank of Korea, the institution responsible for monetary policy in South Korea, will continue to closely monitor the economy and markets.

