South Korea: Bank of Korea keeps key interest rate at 3.5% for August

August 22, 2024_ The Bank of Korea decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 3.5% at its August monetary policy committee meeting. Governor Lee Chang-yong stressed that while there is a possibility of future rate cuts, the current priority is to ensure financial stability and prevent rising real estate prices. The bank also lowered its economic growth forecast for 2024 to 2.4% from 2.5%. The decision to maintain the rate was made amid concerns over rising household debt and unstable real estate market, 매일경제 reported. The Bank of Korea will continue to closely monitor the economy and real estate market for any future rate decisions.