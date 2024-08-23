Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Bank of Korea keeps key interest rate at 3.5% for August

August 22, 2024_ The Bank of Korea decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 3.5% at its August monetary policy committee meeting. Governor Lee...

South Korea: Bank of Korea keeps key interest rate at 3.5% for August
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ The Bank of Korea decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 3.5% at its August monetary policy committee meeting. Governor Lee Chang-yong stressed that while there is a possibility of future rate cuts, the current priority is to ensure financial stability and prevent rising real estate prices. The bank also lowered its economic growth forecast for 2024 to 2.4% from 2.5%. The decision to maintain the rate was made amid concerns over rising household debt and unstable real estate market, 매일경제 reported. The Bank of Korea will continue to closely monitor the economy and real estate market for any future rate decisions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its August monetary at prevent rising real estate Chang yong stressed that
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza