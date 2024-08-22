Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Banks Struggle Over IT Developer Shortage During Digitalization

August 22, 2024_ South Korean banks are facing significant challenges in their digital transition due to a lack of qualified IT personnel. Despite...

South Korea: Banks Struggle Over IT Developer Shortage During Digitalization
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ South Korean banks are facing significant challenges in their digital transition due to a lack of qualified IT personnel. Despite efforts to hire more developers, the sector continues to struggle with a high turnover rate, due to lower salaries and benefits compared to other sectors. Financial institutions are exploring different strategies to attract and retain tech talent. The situation highlights the growing need for investment in human resources to support innovation in the banking sector, as reported by 아주경제. South Korean banks, which are central to the country's economy, are therefore facing a critical challenge in their digital future.

