South Korea: Barilla and Pulmuone collaborate to expand the pasta market

21 July 2024_ South Korea's Pulmuone has announced a collaboration with Italy's Barilla to expand the pasta market in South Korea. The partnership includes the organization of the '2024 Barilla Chef Competition APAC', which saw the selection of South Korean chef Kim Jung-ho to represent the country in the final in Manila. Kim, with experience in Michelin restaurants in New York, impressed with a recipe based on simple ingredients such as tomatoes and eggplant. The competition was judged by Andrea Tranchero, executive chef of Barilla APAC, and other industry experts. This was reported by koreapost.com. Pulmuone and Barilla aim to promote Italian gastronomic culture and discover new culinary talents in South Korea.