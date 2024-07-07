Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
South Korea: Baseball celebration with the All-Star Game in Incheon

July 6, 2024_ South Korea's professional baseball All-Star Game was held in Incheon for the first time in 16 years, showcasing new generations of...

South Korea: Baseball celebration with the All-Star Game in Incheon
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ South Korea's professional baseball All-Star Game was held in Incheon for the first time in 16 years, showcasing new generations of players. Among the protagonists, young people like Hwang Sung-bin and Kim Do-young shone with original and engaging performances. The event also saw veterans participate with their families, creating a festive and memorable atmosphere for fans. Choi Hyung-woo won the MVP title thanks to an outstanding performance, while Hwang Sung-bin received the award for best performance. kbs.co.kr reports it. The second half of the season promises even more intense and spectacular competitions.

