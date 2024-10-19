Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Benedetta Boroli presents her shoe brand in Seoul

South Korea: Benedetta Boroli presents her shoe brand in Seoul
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Benedetta Boroli, a member of the historic Italian De Agostini family, will launch her new shoe brand in Seoul on October 22, 2024. Boroli, who founded the prestigious Italian chocolate brand Venchi, studied at a Catholic university in Italy and Columbia University in New York before dedicating herself actively to the family business. With a diploma in shoe design from ARS in Milan, Boroli combines tradition and innovation, focusing on comfort and quality in her products. The news was reported by kdfnews.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design in South Korea. The launch event, titled 'Benedetta Boroli Festa', promises to attract the attention of fashion and design enthusiasts.

