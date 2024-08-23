South Korea: Birth of Song Joong-ki's son reignites debate over Italian citizenship law

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ The birth of South Korean actor Song Joong-ki's son in Rome has raised questions about Italian citizenship law, as the child was not granted Italian citizenship despite being born in the country. Under Italian law, children of immigrant parents cannot apply for citizenship until they turn 18, which has led to discussions about the need to reform the law. The debate was fueled by the recent victory of the Italian women's volleyball team at the Olympics, which highlighted the importance of cultural diversity. The source of this story is sedaily.com. The issue of citizenship in Italy is particularly relevant, considering that approximately 900,000 children of immigrants are currently enrolled in the Italian school system.

in Evidenza