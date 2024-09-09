South Korea: Borgo Hannam, the Italian restaurant that brings a piece of Italy to Seoul

September 09, 2024_ Borgo Hannam, the Italian restaurant led by Chef Stefano di Salvo, continues to conquer the palates of gourmets in Seoul, offering an authentic Italian dining experience. Reflecting the style of the Puglia region, the restaurant is known for its dishes prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients, such as whole fish cooked according to tradition. Di Salvo, with a career that includes experience in Michelin-starred restaurants, opened Borgo Hannam in 2019, creating a welcoming environment that recalls a true corner of Italy. The news was reported by maisonkorea.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in the gastronomic landscape of Seoul. With a seasonally changing menu and a focus on quality, Borgo Hannam stands out as a reference point for lovers of Italian cuisine in South Korea.