South Korea: Bottega Veneta presents its Winter24 collection with local celebrities

August 27, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta held a special event in South Korea to showcase its Winter24 collection, with celebrities such as RoWoon, Lee Young-Ae, and Kim Da-Mi attending. A fanzine that tells the brand's story and creative vision was also launched at the event. This showcase is an important opportunity for the brand to strengthen its presence in the Asian market, highlighting its interest in Italian fashion. The news was reported by topstarnews.net. The event attracted a lot of attention, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in South Korea as well.