September 21, 2024_ Jin, a member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS, attended the 'Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 Women's Fashion Show' held in Milan, Italy on September 20, 2024. His appearance attracted attention, making him the 'most mentioned celebrity' during Milan Fashion Week, demonstrating his growing global influence. His look, characterized by brown tones, highlighted his masculine charm, arousing admiration among the audience. The news of his success was reported by biz.chosun.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the global scene. Jin continues to represent South Korea in the fashion world, helping to strengthen the cultural ties between Korea and Italy.