Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Bulgari celebrates 140 years of elegance with an exhibition in Seoul

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 30, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious luxury maison founded in Rome in 1884 by Greek master goldsmith Sotirio Bulgari, is celebrating its 140th anniversary with an exhibition entitled "Eternal Rebirth: Art and Jewelry, in Search of Roman Inspiration." The exhibition, which will be held at the Hanmi Museum in Seoul from September 27 to January 3, 2025, offers visitors the opportunity to explore art and jewelry inspired by the historic Italian capital. The recent appointment of South Korean actress Kim Ji-won as a brand ambassador has drawn further attention to the event, where she also participates as an audio doctor. The news is reported by wwdkorea.com. Bulgari continues to represent a symbol of luxury and creativity, combining Italian tradition and contemporary innovation.

