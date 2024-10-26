South Korea: Bulgari celebrates 140 years of history with an exhibition inspired by Italian art

October 25, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian jewelry brand, inaugurates an exhibition titled "Eternal Rebirth: Art and Jewelry, in Search of Roman Inspiration" to celebrate the 140th anniversary of its founding and the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The exhibition, held at the Hanmi Museum in Samcheong-dong, features works by artists such as Bae Chan-hyo, Lee Gap-cheol, and Lee Woong-cheol, who reinterpret the theme of eternal rebirth through various art forms. The exhibition will be open until November 3 and offers an immersive experience that combines art and jewelry, reflecting the influence of Roman culture. The news was reported by theneighbor.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity to deepen the cultural ties between South Korea and Italy, highlighting the lasting impact of Italian art in the world.