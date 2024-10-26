Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Bulgari celebrates 140 years of history with an exhibition inspired by Italian art

October 25, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian jewelry brand, inaugurates an exhibition titled "Eternal Rebirth: Art and Jewelry, in Search of...

South Korea: Bulgari celebrates 140 years of history with an exhibition inspired by Italian art
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian jewelry brand, inaugurates an exhibition titled "Eternal Rebirth: Art and Jewelry, in Search of Roman Inspiration" to celebrate the 140th anniversary of its founding and the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The exhibition, held at the Hanmi Museum in Samcheong-dong, features works by artists such as Bae Chan-hyo, Lee Gap-cheol, and Lee Woong-cheol, who reinterpret the theme of eternal rebirth through various art forms. The exhibition will be open until November 3 and offers an immersive experience that combines art and jewelry, reflecting the influence of Roman culture. The news was reported by theneighbor.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity to deepen the cultural ties between South Korea and Italy, highlighting the lasting impact of Italian art in the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
inaugurates an exhibition titled Eternal Rebirth prestigious Italian Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza