Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Busan Festival celebrates Italian cinema with eight quality films

September 25, 2024_ The 29th Busan International Film Festival, which will open on October 2, 2024, has raised great expectations for the selection...

26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ The 29th Busan International Film Festival, which will open on October 2, 2024, has raised great expectations for the selection of eight Italian films of high quality and commercial potential. Among the works presented are films awarded at the Cannes and Venice film festivals, along with new creations by established directors. This edition of the festival promises a varied programming, highlighting Italy's contribution to the international film scene. The news was reported by moviebloc.com. The Busan festival is one of the most important film events in Asia, and the presence of Italian films underlines the global appreciation for our country's cinematography.

