South Korea: Busan Premium Outlet's New Look Takes Inspiration From Italy's Tuscany

September 02, 2024_ Busan Premium Outlet, known for its shopping and dining offerings, is preparing for a major expansion on September 12, 2024, after 11 years. The new facility promises an atmosphere reminiscent of Tuscany, with an exotic design that will attract visitors for shopping and dining experiences. The outlet will not only be a place for shopping, but also a center for entertainment and relaxation, with special events and renowned restaurants. The news is reported by blog.naver.com. This expansion includes the opening of new brands and an area dedicated to Italian gastronomy, making Busan Premium Outlet a true corner of Italy in South Korea.