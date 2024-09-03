Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Busan Premium Outlet's New Look Takes Inspiration From Italy's Tuscany

September 02, 2024_ Busan Premium Outlet, known for its shopping and dining offerings, is preparing for a major expansion on September 12, 2024,...

South Korea: Busan Premium Outlet's New Look Takes Inspiration From Italy's Tuscany
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 02, 2024_ Busan Premium Outlet, known for its shopping and dining offerings, is preparing for a major expansion on September 12, 2024, after 11 years. The new facility promises an atmosphere reminiscent of Tuscany, with an exotic design that will attract visitors for shopping and dining experiences. The outlet will not only be a place for shopping, but also a center for entertainment and relaxation, with special events and renowned restaurants. The news is reported by blog.naver.com. This expansion includes the opening of new brands and an area dedicated to Italian gastronomy, making Busan Premium Outlet a true corner of Italy in South Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
making Busan Busan Italy in South Korea shopping
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza