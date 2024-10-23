South Korea: Cabinet discusses measures against North Korean troop deployment in Russia

October 22, 2024_ The South Korean government held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss measures to respond to the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia. During the meeting, it was stressed that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia poses a serious threat to national security and violates United Nations Security Council resolutions. The government called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and warned that if the situation continues, it will take firm measures in cooperation with the international community. The source of this news is 동아일보. The government is preparing diplomatic, economic and military responses to possible future scenarios related to this military cooperation.