South Korea: 'Campari Red Hands Asia 2024' competition gears up for final in Milan

August 16, 2024_ The 'Campari Red Hands Asia 2024' competition, organized by the Italian Campari group, has completed the second round and is preparing for the third, which will take place next month. Six South Korean bartenders have gained access to the next stage, from which one of them will represent South Korea in the final in Milan. This event, which celebrates the talent of bartenders, is a renewed edition of the 'Campari Bartender Competition' launched in 2019. The competition is distinguished by its team format, where only one member of each team will have the opportunity to compete in Italy, as reported by donga.com. During the final, bartender Tommaso Cecca, manager of the Camparino bar in Milan, will conduct a masterclass on Italian spirits, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture in the world of mixology.