South Korea: Canali opens its first official store in Seoul to celebrate 90 years of Italian elegance

August 23, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Canali has opened its first official store in South Korea at the Modern Department Store in Apgujeong, marking a major expansion into the Asian market. With 90 years of history, Canali is known for its formal and casual wear collections that embody Italian elegance and style. Before the store opening, the brand tested the market with a pop-up store that was a great success among local customers. To mark the opening, Canali will present a capsule collection to celebrate its anniversary and organize events to engage customers, as reported by news1.kr. The store, furnished with high-quality materials, reflects the brand's identity, combining tradition and modernity at the heart of Korean fashion.