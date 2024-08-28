South Korea: Canali Opens Its First Store in Seoul with Italian Elegance

August 27, 2024_ Italian brand Canali has opened its first official store on the fourth floor of the Hyundai Department Store in Apgujeong, Seoul. Founded 90 years ago, Canali is a renowned men's lifestyle brand that offers formal and casual clothing collections, expressing the elegance of Italian style. The store is furnished with high-quality materials, combining classic and modern elements, to reflect the brand's artisanal identity. The company said that the new store meets the needs of a clientele seeking luxury, in one of the most prestigious areas of Seoul. The news was reported by sports.donga.com. Canali aims to attract Korean customers with its high-end product offering, highlighting the importance of Italian tailoring tradition.