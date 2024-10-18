Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: CDMO Competitiveness Concerns Amid New US Law
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ South Korea finds itself in a delicate position in the CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) sector as the United States prepares to finalize a new bio-safety law. While countries like India are increasing government support to expand their market share in the United States, South Korea has yet to come up with a response strategy. The law, which includes a ban on the use of technologies by biotech companies from countries deemed a threat to national security, could exclude Chinese companies from the American market, creating opportunities for competitors. However, the growth forecast for the South Korean CDMO sector is significantly lower than India’s, with an estimated annual growth of 7.5% through 2030, 아주경제 reported. The situation highlights the need for South Korea to develop more aggressive strategies to maintain its competitiveness in the global market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
