Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Celebrating Italian Cuisine with 'TOP Italian Restaurant' Award in Seoul

November 1, 2024_ The 'TOP Italian Restaurant' awards ceremony in South Korea, organized by Gambero Rosso, took place in Seoul, at the Ambassador...

South Korea: Celebrating Italian Cuisine with 'TOP Italian Restaurant' Award in Seoul
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ The 'TOP Italian Restaurant' awards ceremony in South Korea, organized by Gambero Rosso, took place in Seoul, at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel. The event was attended by the Italian ambassador to Korea, Emilia Gatto, and the CEO of Gambero Rosso, Luigi Salerno, who awarded the excellent Italian restaurants in the country. The prestigious guide 'Gambero Rosso - Tre Bicchieri 2025', which celebrates the best Italian wines, was also presented during the event. The news, reported by wowtv.co.kr, underlines the importance of Italian cuisine in South Korea and the growing interest in Italian gastronomy in the world. The event represented an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Korea, highlighting the high quality of Italian restaurants in the Asian country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Gambero Rosso Celebrating Italian Cuisine best Italian ristorante
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza