South Korea: Celebrating Italian Cuisine with 'TOP Italian Restaurant' Award in Seoul

November 1, 2024_ The 'TOP Italian Restaurant' awards ceremony in South Korea, organized by Gambero Rosso, took place in Seoul, at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel. The event was attended by the Italian ambassador to Korea, Emilia Gatto, and the CEO of Gambero Rosso, Luigi Salerno, who awarded the excellent Italian restaurants in the country. The prestigious guide 'Gambero Rosso - Tre Bicchieri 2025', which celebrates the best Italian wines, was also presented during the event. The news, reported by wowtv.co.kr, underlines the importance of Italian cuisine in South Korea and the growing interest in Italian gastronomy in the world. The event represented an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Korea, highlighting the high quality of Italian restaurants in the Asian country.