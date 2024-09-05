South Korea: Celebrating Italy with 'Sport IT Day' and Volleyball

September 5, 2024_ The Italian Embassy in South Korea organized the 'Sport IT Day', an event celebrating Italian sports culture. The event invited top athletes such as Kim Yeon-koung and coach Abondanza, as well as cyclists and young footballers. In addition, the marketing manager of the Italian club Vero Volley Monza, Claudio Bonetti, attended ahead of the '2024 Korea-Italy Men's Volleyball Global Supermatch' to be held on September 7-8. The celebration highlights the historic ties between Italy and South Korea, which this year celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations, as reported by inews24.com. The event also includes sports clinics for young athletes, highlighting the importance of sports as a tool for cultural cooperation.