September 19, 2024_ The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Expo '74, a significant event for the Korean Church, has recently been discussed by experts, highlighting its crucial role in the socio-political context of the 1970s in South Korea. During this period, the country was facing economic and political challenges, and Expo '74 was a time of reflection and direction for the Christian community. The event helped unite the different denominations and foster a strong evangelization movement, profoundly influencing the growth of the Church in Korea. The source for this analysis is 매일경제. Expo '74 is considered a turning point that marked the beginning of an era of renewal and commitment to the evangelical mission in South Korea.