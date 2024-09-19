Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Expo '74 and its Impact on the Korean Church

South Korea: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Expo '74 and its Impact on the Korean Church
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Expo '74, a significant event for the Korean Church, has recently been discussed by experts, highlighting its crucial role in the socio-political context of the 1970s in South Korea. During this period, the country was facing economic and political challenges, and Expo '74 was a time of reflection and direction for the Christian community. The event helped unite the different denominations and foster a strong evangelization movement, profoundly influencing the growth of the Church in Korea. The source for this analysis is 매일경제. Expo '74 is considered a turning point that marked the beginning of an era of renewal and commitment to the evangelical mission in South Korea.

Tag
the event helped Anniversary of Expo South Korea Korean Church
in Evidenza