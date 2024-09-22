South Korea: Celebration of 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Italy

September 22, 2024_ Seongju Foundation recently successfully concluded the Korea-Italy Fashion Tech (KIFT) Alliance forum in Milan, marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The event, held on September 19, featured Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, along with experts in the fashion and technology industries, to discuss the sustainable growth of their respective industries. In addition, the Foundation organized a K-POP dance flash mob in Piazza del Duomo in Milan, celebrating the cultural exchange between the two countries. The news was reported by yna.co.kr. This event highlights the importance of cultural and business cooperation between South Korea and Italy, highlighting the growing interest in fashion and technology in both countries.