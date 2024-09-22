Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Celebration of 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Italy

September 22, 2024_ Seongju Foundation recently successfully concluded the Korea-Italy Fashion Tech (KIFT) Alliance forum in Milan, marking the 140th...

South Korea: Celebration of 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Italy
22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ Seongju Foundation recently successfully concluded the Korea-Italy Fashion Tech (KIFT) Alliance forum in Milan, marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The event, held on September 19, featured Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, along with experts in the fashion and technology industries, to discuss the sustainable growth of their respective industries. In addition, the Foundation organized a K-POP dance flash mob in Piazza del Duomo in Milan, celebrating the cultural exchange between the two countries. The news was reported by yna.co.kr. This event highlights the importance of cultural and business cooperation between South Korea and Italy, highlighting the growing interest in fashion and technology in both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event highlights the Foundation organized Alliance forum in Milan Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza