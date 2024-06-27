Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
South Korea: Celebration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Italy

27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Italian President Sergio Mattarella exchanged letters of congratulations to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. Yoon expressed his friendship and highlighted the shared values of freedom, human rights and democracy between the two countries. He also recalled Mattarella's state visit to South Korea last November, which strengthened the strategic partnership between the two nations. Mattarella, in his letter, reiterated the importance of strategic collaboration and sharing values and visions for international peace and stability. This was reported by the news site shtimes.kr. The anniversary coincides with the start of the year of cultural exchanges between South Korea and Italy, scheduled for 2024-25.

