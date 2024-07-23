South Korea: Celebrations for 140 years of relations with Italy in Milan

23 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy, the '2024 K-Content Planet in Italy' event was held in Milan from 10 to 19 July, attracting around 30,000 visitors. The event, which replaced the previous 'K-Content Expo', showcased a wide range of Korean content, including music, drama, games and new technologies. Among the main attractions, the I-DAYS music festival featured the group Stray Kids, while various booths offered interactive experiences related to K-POP and Korean culture. The initiative underlined the importance of cultural collaboration between the two countries. cnet.co.kr reports it. The event allowed us to strengthen cultural ties and further promote the diffusion of Korean content in Italy.