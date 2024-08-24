Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Celltrion conquers the Italian drug market with its treatments for autoimmune diseases

24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ South Korean company Celltrion has achieved significant success in the Italian autoimmune drug market, particularly with its product 'Uplima' in Lazio and Campania. These regions account for approximately 20% of the Italian market for the drug adalimumab, and Celltrion plans to supply Uplima for the next two years. In addition, the drug 'RemsimaSC', an innovative treatment for autoimmune diseases, has won contracts in several Italian regions, consolidating its market position. The news was reported by wowtv.co.kr. Celltrion is intensifying its marketing activities in Italy, participating in conferences and strengthening relationships with doctors and patient associations to increase awareness of its products.

