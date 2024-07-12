South Korea: Central bank keeps interest rate at 3.50%

July 11, 2024_ The Bank of Korea decided to keep the key interest rate at 3.50% for the twelfth consecutive time, marking an 18-month period of unprecedented stability. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong has hinted at the possibility of a rate cut in the second half of the year, while maintaining a cautious approach. The decision was made despite inflation slowing due to concerns about household debt, house prices and the exchange rate. According to the newspaper 경향신문, the Bank of Korea is carefully evaluating the appropriate time for a possible change in monetary policy. The domestic economic situation and the decisions of the US Federal Reserve will be key factors in determining the future course of interest rates.