Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
November 3, 2024_ Changwon Mayor Hong Nam-pyo visited Leonardo S.p.A. in Italy on October 31, 2024 to discuss cooperation opportunities in the...

South Korea: Changwon City and Leonardo S.p.A. Collaborate for Helicopter Sector
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 3, 2024_ Changwon Mayor Hong Nam-pyo visited Leonardo S.p.A. in Italy on October 31, 2024 to discuss cooperation opportunities in the helicopter industry. During the meeting, possibilities for local companies to supply components for helicopters produced by the well-known Italian company, a world leader in the defense and security sector, were explored. Leonardo S.p.A., with factories in various countries, is looking to expand its presence in Asia, and the visit paved the way for future understandings and exchanges. The mayor proposed a visit by Leonardo representatives to Changwon to sign a memorandum of understanding, which received a positive response from the company. The news was reported by enewstoday.co.kr. The cooperation could lead to significant developments in the field of air mobility in the region.

