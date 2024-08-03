Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Chef Jeong Ja-wook brings Italian cuisine to Seoul with 'Spevo' restaurant

03 August 2024_ Jeong Ja-wook, chef of the European restaurant 'Spevo' in Seoul, developed a passion for Italian cuisine during an internship at a...

South Korea: Chef Jeong Ja-wook brings Italian cuisine to Seoul with 'Spevo' restaurant
03 agosto 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ Jeong Ja-wook, chef of the European restaurant 'Spevo' in Seoul, developed a passion for Italian cuisine during an internship at a restaurant at the Sheraton Hotel in Incheon. After ten years of experience in various restaurants, he founded his own F&B company, introducing innovative dishes such as mackerel pasta and risotto, which combine Korean and Italian ingredients. 'Spevo', whose name derives from a play on words with salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil, stands out for the attention to the quality and health of the dishes. The news was reported by segye.com, highlighting the influence of Italian cuisine in South Korea and Jeong's commitment to creating a unique dining experience for his customers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian cuisine during an internship at internship at a restaurant at Spevo' in Seoul ristorante
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza