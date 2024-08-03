South Korea: Chef Jeong Ja-wook brings Italian cuisine to Seoul with 'Spevo' restaurant

03 August 2024_ Jeong Ja-wook, chef of the European restaurant 'Spevo' in Seoul, developed a passion for Italian cuisine during an internship at a restaurant at the Sheraton Hotel in Incheon. After ten years of experience in various restaurants, he founded his own F&B company, introducing innovative dishes such as mackerel pasta and risotto, which combine Korean and Italian ingredients. 'Spevo', whose name derives from a play on words with salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil, stands out for the attention to the quality and health of the dishes. The news was reported by segye.com, highlighting the influence of Italian cuisine in South Korea and Jeong's commitment to creating a unique dining experience for his customers.