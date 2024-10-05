South Korea: Chef Kim Min-seok Promotes Korean Cuisine in Milan

October 5, 2024_ Kim Min-seok, a Korean chef based in Milan, is helping to popularize Korean cuisine in Italy, a country known for its culinary tradition. After working in Michelin-starred restaurants, Kim has launched initiatives to introduce Korean dishes such as bibimbap and tteokbokki, responding to the increased interest in K-food among Italians. Recently, he participated in culinary events to celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy, showing how Korean cuisine can be integrated with local ingredients. The news was reported by ohmynews.com. Kim Min-seok hopes to expand the variety of Korean dishes available in Milan by combining Korean and Italian culinary traditions.