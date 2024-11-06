South Korea: Chef's Food Launches 'Pinsa Di Marco' on Local Market

November 5, 2024_ Chef's Food, a food ingredients importer, has announced the official launch of 'Pinsa Di Marco', an authentic Italian pinsa pasta, in the South Korean market. The pinsa, originally from Rome, is a premium dough that combines different flours and is fermented at a low temperature for 72 hours, resulting in a crispy and light texture. The 'Pinsa Di Marco' brand, founded by Corrado Di Marco, is known for its artisanal quality and distinctive flavor, and will be introduced to the public during the '2024 Seoul Cafe Show' from November 6 to 9. The news was reported by lawissue.co.kr. This event will offer visitors the opportunity to taste dishes prepared by Italian chefs, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cuisine in South Korea.