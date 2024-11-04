South Korea: China allows visa-free entry for Korean tourists until end of 2024

November 3, 2024_ China has announced that it will allow visa-free entry for South Korean citizens until December 31, 2024, thus facilitating travel to the country. The measure, which also includes eight other countries, is seen as an opportunity to revive post-pandemic tourism and stimulate the Chinese economy. Korean tourism industry operators expect a significant increase in demand for travel to China, thanks to the reduction in visa costs and processing times. The news was reported by 동아일보. It is expected that this new policy will reduce the gap between the number of Chinese tourists in South Korea and South Korean tourists in China, encouraging an increase in reciprocal tourism.