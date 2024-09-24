Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Ciao Summer Week Celebrates Italian Cuisine with Sanpellegrino

September 24, 2024_ Ciao Summer Week 2024 has kicked off in South Korea, a foodie event celebrating Italian cuisine in collaboration with beverage...

South Korea: Ciao Summer Week Celebrates Italian Cuisine with Sanpellegrino
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Ciao Summer Week 2024 has kicked off in South Korea, a foodie event celebrating Italian cuisine in collaboration with beverage brand Sanpellegrino. Until October 10, five renowned dessert and bakery venues, including Amor Napoli, will be offering Italian specialties paired with Sanpellegrino’s sparkling beverages, such as ISD, a drink made with mineral water and Mediterranean fruit juices. The event opened at Amor Napoli, a venue that evokes the atmosphere of southern Italy, with decorations that recall the sun and the freshness of fruits. The news was reported by maisonkorea.com, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture in South Korea. During the event, attendees will be able to enjoy unique dishes such as the prosciutto sandwich prepared especially for the occasion.

