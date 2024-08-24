Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Civil Rights Committee criticized for its leadership on anti-corruption law

24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
August 23, 2024_ Democratic Party Vice President Jeon Hyun-hee criticized the Civil Rights Committee for publishing information that appears to encourage corruption among public officials. At a party meeting, she pointed out that the committee suggested that holiday gifts can be given without limit in value to non-public figures, creating confusion about its role as an anti-corruption body. Jeon questioned whether the committee is truly fighting corruption or simply issuing excuses for wrongdoing. The news was reported by ohmynews.com. The Civil Rights Committee is a South Korean government body responsible for overseeing corruption and promoting integrity in the public sector.

