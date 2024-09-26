Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: CJ Group Expands Presence in Saudi Arabia for Entertainment Market

September 25, 2024_ CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun has begun a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to expand the group's cultural and entertainment...

South Korea: CJ Group Expands Presence in Saudi Arabia for Entertainment Market
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun has begun a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to expand the group's cultural and entertainment businesses in the Middle East market. During his stay, he met with senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Tourism, discussing the synergies between CJ Group's expertise and Saudi cultural resources. The visit marks a significant step for CJ Group, which aims to leverage the opportunities provided by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a strategic plan to diversify the economy and promote the entertainment sector. The news was reported by 매일경제. CJ Group, known for its role in spreading K-pop culture, has already held successful events such as KCON in Riyadh, highlighting the growing interest in Korean culture in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
entertainment sector entertainment entertainment businesses entertainment market
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza