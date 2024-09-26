South Korea: CJ Group Expands Presence in Saudi Arabia for Entertainment Market

September 25, 2024_ CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun has begun a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to expand the group's cultural and entertainment businesses in the Middle East market. During his stay, he met with senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Tourism, discussing the synergies between CJ Group's expertise and Saudi cultural resources. The visit marks a significant step for CJ Group, which aims to leverage the opportunities provided by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a strategic plan to diversify the economy and promote the entertainment sector. The news was reported by 매일경제. CJ Group, known for its role in spreading K-pop culture, has already held successful events such as KCON in Riyadh, highlighting the growing interest in Korean culture in the region.