Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Clash between People's Power Party candidates

July 18, 2024_ During a radio debate hosted by CBS, Han Dong-hoon, presidential candidate of the People's Power Party, accused Na Kyung-won of asking...

South Korea: Clash between People's Power Party candidates
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ During a radio debate hosted by CBS, Han Dong-hoon, presidential candidate of the People's Power Party, accused Na Kyung-won of asking for his prosecution in the 2019 'Fast Track' case to be quashed. Na Kyung-won responded on Facebook, calling Han Dong-hoon a risk to the party due to his statements. The story has sparked mixed reactions among South Korean media, with some criticizing the exposure of the party's internal weaknesses. 한겨레 reported the news on its front page, highlighting the tension between the candidates. The issue has raised debates about transparency and integrity within the party, with calls for deeper investigations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his statements his prosecution Clash between People's Power Party Columbia Broadcasting System
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza