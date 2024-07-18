South Korea: Clash between People's Power Party candidates

July 18, 2024_ During a radio debate hosted by CBS, Han Dong-hoon, presidential candidate of the People's Power Party, accused Na Kyung-won of asking for his prosecution in the 2019 'Fast Track' case to be quashed. Na Kyung-won responded on Facebook, calling Han Dong-hoon a risk to the party due to his statements. The story has sparked mixed reactions among South Korean media, with some criticizing the exposure of the party's internal weaknesses. 한겨레 reported the news on its front page, highlighting the tension between the candidates. The issue has raised debates about transparency and integrity within the party, with calls for deeper investigations.