South Korea: Clio Launches New Lipstick Edition Inspired by Milan

October 2, 2024_ South Korean brand Clio has introduced its new lipstick edition, the "Rouge Hill Mirror Glass Milano Edition", inspired by the elegance and culture of Milan, Italy. This special edition, which has already achieved great sales success, includes five colors that recall Italian cities: Milan, Naples, Florence, Rome and Venice. Thanks to a collaboration with Italian experts, the product combines high-quality ingredients and advanced technologies, offering a glossy finish and long-lasting wear. The news was reported by blog.naver.com. Clio, known for its makeup expertise, continues to innovate, bringing a touch of Italian style to the Korean beauty market.