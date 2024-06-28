Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
South Korea: Collaboration between La Macucine and Guido Scarabottolo for an artistic cuisine

28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
27 June 2024_ The Italian high-end kitchen brand La Macucine has launched a limited edition collection in collaboration with the illustrator and architect Guido Scarabottolo. The collection, available exclusively in South Korea through Nexis Emporium, allows customers to customize kitchen cabinets with Scarabottolo's works. This collaboration combines the illustrator's playful art with La Macucine's sophisticated design, creating unique, personalized kitchens. Scarabottolo said that the idea was born after La Macucine saw his works exhibited in a gallery in Milan. maisonkorea.com reports that Scarabottolo has also worked on posters for Korean films distributed in Italy. The collection includes the Isola and Navigli lines, with the possibility of choosing between different works by the artist.

