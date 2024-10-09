Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Colombo Pop-up Store Introduces Collaboration With Artist Arik Levy

South Korea: Colombo Pop-up Store Introduces Collaboration With Artist Arik Levy
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 9, 2024_ In Busan, the pop-up store of the Italian luxury brand Colombo is open until October 17, featuring a special collaboration with artist Arik Levy. Visitors can admire unique bags that combine Italian craftsmanship with contemporary art, including the famous Dione bag, reinterpreted in an artistic way. This initiative not only celebrates Italian design, but also offers an immersive experience that combines fashion and art, making the pop-up an unmissable event for luxury lovers. The news is reported by blog.naver.com. Colombo, founded in 1937, is known for its use of fine materials such as crocodile leather, while Arik Levy is a world-renowned artist, recognized for his innovative and sculptural approach.

