Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Commemorative Project for the Year of Cultural Exchange Italy-Korea

05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
November 4, 2024_ Italian directors have created short films inspired by Korean culture, on the occasion of the Year of Cultural Exchange between Italy and South Korea. The Korean Cultural Center in Italy will premiere the short film 'Jeong Game', dedicated to Korean culture, on November 5. This project represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries, highlighting Italy's interest in Korean traditions. The news was reported by moviebloc.com. The initiative underlines the importance of cultural and artistic collaboration between Italy and South Korea, promoting greater mutual understanding.

