South Korea: Communications Supervision Commission chairman faces tax fraud charges

Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
July 14, 2024_ Communications Supervisory Commission chairman Ryu Hee-rim is at the center of tax fraud charges related to the sale of land in Seoul....

15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ Communications Supervisory Commission chairman Ryu Hee-rim is at the center of tax fraud charges related to the sale of land in Seoul. The land, located in Eunpyeong district, was purchased by Ryu in 2018 and later transferred to his sister and then his son, raising suspicions of tax avoidance. Experts believe the transaction was orchestrated to reduce taxes, using a relative as an intermediary. 한겨레 reports that Ryu did not respond to requests for clarification from the newspaper and Parliament. The matter has attracted the attention of tax authorities, who are examining the legitimacy of the transactions.

