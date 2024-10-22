Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Companies clash over submarine supplies to Poland

October 21, 2024_ South Korean companies HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean are competing separately for the Polish project to procure three conventional...

October 21, 2024_ South Korean companies HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean are competing separately for the Polish project to procure three conventional submarines, known as the 'Orca project'. This competition has raised concerns from the Polish government that excessive competition could jeopardize the realization of the contract. The South Korean government wants to form a 'one-man team' to support the companies, but cooperation between them is needed. With Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to South Korea scheduled for October 22-25, calls for greater coordination are being made to ensure the success of K-defense in the European market. The news is reported by 매일경제. The competition between South Korean companies could also affect future defense procurement opportunities, such as the submarine project in Canada, worth about 60 trillion won.

