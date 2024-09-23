Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Concerns Over Recent Sinkhole Phenomena in Busan

September 22, 2024_ Two trucks were involved in an accident due to a large sinkhole phenomenon that occurred in Busan, South Korea. This event has...

South Korea: Concerns Over Recent Sinkhole Phenomena in Busan
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Two trucks were involved in an accident due to a large sinkhole phenomenon that occurred in Busan, South Korea. This event has raised concerns among citizens, as similar phenomena have occurred in several urban areas of the country, including Seoul. Local authorities are investigating the causes of these sinkholes, which have been attributed to factors such as climate change and inadequate monitoring equipment. The source of this information is 한겨레. Investigations into the causes of the sinkholes are ongoing and the results are expected in November, while local authorities are working to improve infrastructure safety.

