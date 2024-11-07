South Korea: Concerns over the impact of Trump's protectionism on the Korean economy

November 6, 2024_ South Korea's economy is on alert following the possible re-election of Donald Trump, who could intensify policies of protectionism and economic nationalism. Experts predict that South Korean exports could suffer a decline of up to 61 trillion won due to new trade tariffs, especially in key sectors such as semiconductors and automobiles. The tension is also reflected in the exchange rate, with the won approaching a psychological threshold of 1,400 won per dollar, a level that has historically marked economic crises. The source of this information is 매일경제. The concerns concern not only the industry, but also the entire South Korean economy, which is highly dependent on exports to China, its main trading partner.