South Korea: Conference on Italian art for students in Cheongyang

July 19, 2024_ On July 17, the Cheongyang Education Bureau organized a conference entitled 'Emotions and Empathy! Traveling Museum' at the Cheongyang Cultural and Art Center. Approximately 500 local elementary and middle school students participated in the event, virtually exploring European art museums with a particular focus on Italian museums. The initiative aimed to offer students a high-level cultural experience by expanding their opportunities for artistic appreciation. The conference included a virtual walk through the famous Uffizi Museum in Florence, illustrating the history of Italian art from the ancient period to the Baroque. Localtoday.co.kr reports it. Education Director Jin Ki-sung highlighted the importance of such experiences for students' personal and cultural development.