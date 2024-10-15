South Korea: Constitutional Court suspends judge rule to ensure continuity of hearings

October 14, 2024_ The Constitutional Court of South Korea has granted a request to suspend the rule that requires the presence of at least seven of the nine judges in order to proceed with hearings. This decision was made in view of the imminent resignation of three judges, which could have paralyzed the functions of the Court. Thanks to this suspension, it will be possible to continue hearing cases even in the absence of three substitute judges. The news was reported by 경향신문. The Constitutional Court, a key judicial body in South Korea, deals with issues of constitutionality and fundamental rights.