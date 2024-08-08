Cerca nel sito
 
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has appointed Kim Hyung-seok, a figure associated with the New Right movement, as the new director of the Independence Memorial. This decision raised concerns regarding the possible distortion of Korean history, as the New Right is known for its revisionist view of historical events, particularly regarding the Japanese occupation and independence movements. Kim, former president of a historical foundation, is accused of downplaying the role of the provisional government and resistance movements in the history of South Korea. The source of this news is 한겨레, which highlights the implications of this appointment for the preservation of memory national historian. Kim's appointment could influence the direction of the Memorial, an institution symbolic of the Korean independence struggle.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as director which highlights August as
