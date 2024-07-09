Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Controversy over Blackpink's Jennie for smoking in a closed place in Capri

July 9, 2024_ An online post has sparked controversy surrounding K-pop group Blackpink member Jennie for smoking indoors during a visit to Capri,...

South Korea: Controversy over Blackpink's Jennie for smoking in a closed place in Capri
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ An online post has sparked controversy surrounding K-pop group Blackpink member Jennie for smoking indoors during a visit to Capri, Italy. The author of the post, identified as A, said he reported the incident to the South Korean Embassy in Italy via the public petition system. The smoking scene, which has sparked controversy, was believed to have been filmed during Jennie's recent visit to the island of Capri. The episode attracted the attention of South Korean media and the public, raising discussions about the celebrities' conduct abroad. This was reported by the website dailian.co.kr. The case highlights the importance of respecting local laws by public figures, even when they are abroad.

